New Delhi, March 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the Covid situation amid rise in cases in the country and also took stock of the public health preparedness, officials said.

India has recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. COVID-19 in Kerala: State Health Minister Veena George Chairs Meeting As Coronavirus Cases Crosses 1,000; Use of Masks Recommended.

The death toll climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths. One death each has been reported by Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra while one fatality was reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. COVID-19 in India: PM Narendra Modi To Hold High-Level Review Meeting on Coronavirus Situation.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.09 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.98 per cent.

