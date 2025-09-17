Dhar, September 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised Madhya Pradesh's iconic Maheshwari sarees while inaugurating the PM Mitra Park in Dhar district, aimed at boosting the textile industry in the region. Recalling the legacy of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, he said she had commissioned the first Maheshwari saree by asking artisans to weave a nine-yard drape inspired by the forts of Maheshwar.

"Madhya Pradesh has a rich tradition of Maheshwari textiles, and Devi Ahilyabai Holkar gave them a new dimension. Some time ago, we celebrated the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai. Now, through PM Mitra Park in Dhar, we will carry forward her heritage," the Prime Minister said. He added that the park would serve as an integrated hub for spinning, designing, processing, and exports. Narendra Modi Birthday 2025: Special Prayers Held at Sri Lanka’s Largest Dawoodi Bohra Mosque on PM Modi’s 75th Birthday (Watch Video).

PM Modi Inaugurates PM Mitra Park in Dhar

Our government is working towards the 5F vision, for the textile industry: ➔ Farm ➔ Fibre ➔ Factory ➔ Fashion #PMMITRAPark in Dhar will create 3 lakh new employment opportunities. It will significantly affect the logistics costs by reducing it. The cost of manufacturing… pic.twitter.com/7q8I5SNInp — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 17, 2025

"Essential things like kapas (cotton) and resham (silk) will be available in the PM Mitra Park. Quality check will become easier, and your reach will increase in the market. Spinning, designing, processing and exports all will happen from here. Dhar will also shine in the global textile market," he said.

With this park, farmers would receive fair compensation, while the industry would get fresh momentum, he added. On the occasion, PM Modi also released benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) worth over Rs 450 crore to more than 15 lakh women.

"Till now, 4.5 crore women have benefited from the Matru Vandana Yojana. Till now, more than Rs 19,000 crore has been directly deposited in the bank accounts of mothers and sisters. Today too, with one click, benefits of more than Rs 450 crore have reached 15 lakh women," he said. Under the scheme, Rs 5,000 is transferred for the first childbirth and Rs 6,000 for the birth of a second daughter.

Devi Ahilyabai Holkar is remembered for her people-centric policies and her commitment to economic and socio-cultural issues, particularly those affecting women. She encouraged women's education and participation in social and religious life, and supported weavers in creating Maheshwari sarees. Her contributions ranged from building water bodies, roads, and dharamshalas to reconstructing and reviving temples across the country.

Meanwhile, celebrations for Prime Minister Modi's 75th birthday are underway across the country, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organising a fortnight-long sewa pakhwada with various events.

