Colombo, September 17: Special prayers were held at the Bambalapitiya Bohra Mosque in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo on Wednesday as the community members wished good health, long life, and continued success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

The Husaini Masjid in Glenaber Place in Bambalapitiya is the largest Dawoodi Bohra mosque in the island nation and the congregation has often met to appreciate Prime Minister Modi's long-standing special connection with the community and the positive work done by him. Narendra Modi 75th Birthday: Special Prayers Held at Bohra Mosque in Colombo for PM Modi As Community Members Wish Him Health and Long Life (Watch Video).

Prayers Held at Sri Lanka’s Largest Dawoodi Bohra Mosque on PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

On PM @narendramodi's 75th birthday, special prayers were held at the Bohra Mosque in Colombo with community members wishing him health, long life, and continued success in serving India.#SevaParv #ModiBirthday #PMModiBirthday #SewaPakhwada #75thBirthday pic.twitter.com/fl6P2nwZcQ — DD News (@DDNewslive) September 17, 2025

In his interactions with Dawoodi Bohra members held in India and different parts of the world over the years, PM Modi has also always recalled his strong bond with the community.

"When I go somewhere not only in the country but also abroad, my Bohra brothers and sisters definitely come to meet me," the Prime Minister has remarked in the past, highlighting the love and concern of the Bohra community for India. Narendra Modi Birthday: Mukesh Ambani Extends Wishes to PM Modi, Calls Him an ‘Avatar Purush’ Leading India Towards Global Superpower.

Earlier this year, a delegation of Dawoodi Bohra Community members called on PM Modi at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, thanking him for bringing about the Waqf Amendment Act.

The delegation included business leaders, professionals, doctors, educators and various prominent representatives of the Dawoodi Bohra community. They narrated their struggles and shared stories of how properties belonging to members of their community were wrongfully claimed by Waqf.

PM Modi praised the tradition of the community of working towards social welfare, which he has seen over the years. "He also brought out the special contribution of the community towards bringing about the Act. He said when work towards bringing about the Waqf Amendment Act started, one of the first people he discussed this with was Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, who was instrumental in giving detailed comments about various nitty-gritties of the Act," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated after PM Modi's interaction with the delegation of Dawoodi Bohra Community in April, this year.

Mahabodhi Society of Sri Lanka, which has in the past held religious ceremonies on the occasion of the birthday of PM Modi, is also scheduled to hold a gathering of monks on Wednesday to mark the occasion.

