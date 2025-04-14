Yamunanagar (Haryana) [India], April 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone for a project of increasing the capacity of a thermal powerplant in Yamunanagar, Haryana. PM Modi was facilitated by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, highlighting how the event has happened on the "auspicious day" of Ambedkar Jayanti.

"Today is Babasaheb Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary. On this auspicious day, in the name of Deenbandhu Chotu Ram ji, under your leadership, the foundation stone of making the power plant an 800 MW one will be laid today. I thank you for this, Prime Minister, on behalf of the people of Haryana," the Haryana CM said during the public meeting.

Also Read | Jabalpur Shocker: YouTube Teacher From Bihar Rapes Woman on Pretext of Marriage in Madhya Pradesh, Threatens To Defame Victim and Kill Her Entire Family.

PM Modi is on a visit to Haryana to lay the foundation stone for several developmental projects. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, among other leaders, was also present. Earlier, PM flagged off the first commercial flight between Hisar and Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone for a new terminal at Hisar airport. In Yamunanagar, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of increasing the capacity of a Deenbandhu Chotu Ram power plant to 800 MW.

"Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of the second terminal of Haryana's first airport Maharaja Agrasen in Hisar a few hours ago... Under the guidance and inspiration of Prime Minister Modi, Haryana has set new records in every field of development in the last 10 years," Saini said.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Gets Threat Email: Probe On After Ayodhya's Ram Temple Trust Receives Suspicious Email.

Earlier today, CM Saini also thanked PM Modi for flagging off the first flight from the city to Ayodhya, adding, "It is a historic day when the new terminal building of Hisar's Maharaja Agrasen Airport is being inaugurated, and the first flight is being flagged off to Ayodhya."

Meanwhile, PM Modi also attacked the Congress for spreading the "vote bank ka virus" by opposing the Waqf Amendment Act.

"Congress has become the destroyer of Constitutions. Dr BR Ambedkar wanted to bring in equality, but Congress spread the virus of vote bank politics. Babasaheb wanted every poor, every backward to be able to live with dignity and with their head held high, to have dreams and complete them," the Prime Minister said.

Backing the recently passed Waqf Amendment Act, PM Modi assured that the land of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBC) will not be encroached upon by Waqf anymore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)