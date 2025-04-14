Jabalpur, April 14: The Madhya Pradesh police have launched a search to nab a YouTube teacher who allegedly raped a 27-year-old woman in Jabalpur. The accused, identified as Vikas Kumar, is said to be a YouTube mathematics teacher who hails from Bihar. The incident came to light after the victim approached the police and lodged an FIR against the accused with Jabalpur's Civil Lines Police Station. Police officials said that the victim was preparing for competitive exams.

Victim Joins Accused's Online Classes

In her complaint, the victim told cops that she came across the accused YouTube teacher through one of his videos in which he was seen explaining math tricks. After this, the victim joined Vikas's online classes, reports FPJ. Over the course of time, the two exchanged numbers and even added each other on social media platforms, including Instagram. Jabalpur Shocker: Hindu Groups Ransack Joy School Over Principal’s ‘WhatsApp Status on Lord Ram’, Viral Video Shows Them Damaging Property, Tearing Posters.

YouTube Teacher Rapes Student, Threatens to Defame Her

Later, the two started chatting and eventually grew close to each other. On March 12, the accused arrived in the city to meet the woman and lured her to a private hotel near Jabalpur Railway Station, where he was staying. At the hotel, the accused raped the victim on the pretext of marriage. Following this, Kumar allegedly threatened to defame the woman and even kill her entire family if she revealed the incident to anyone. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 5 Arrested in Connection With Gang-Rape of Minor, Filming of Sexual Assault in Sidhi District.

Acting on the woman's complaint, the police booked the accused under relevant sections of rape and threatening. Confirming the incident, Nehru Singh, in-charge of Civil Lines police station, said that a case has been registered against the accused. Meanwhile, a search operation has been launched to nab the accused, who is at large.

