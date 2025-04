Ayodhya, April 14: An investigation has begun after Ram Temple Trust received a suspicious email warning the trust about a security threat to Ram temple, a senior police official in Ayodhya district said on Monday. Police, however, haven't shared much information with the media, except that an individual from Tamil Nadu wrote the email in English. Red Fort Jama Masjid Bomb Threat: Delhi Police Say ‘No Suspicious Objects Found in Area’, Bomb Threat Call Declared Hoax.

Sources said the email was received on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Until now, no official communique has been issued either by the Ram Temple Trust or the security agencies.