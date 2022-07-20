New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met renowned former Olympic track and field athlete PT Usha in Parliament.

"Glad to have met PT Usha Ji in Parliament," PM Modi said in a tweet sharing a picture with the former Olympic athlete.

PT Usha took the oath as a nominated member of Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Usha, along with renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja, screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad and spiritual leader Veerendra Heggade, were nominated to the Upper House of Parliament by the government in what was seen as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) outreach to southern India.

Born in a small village in Kozhikode district in Kerala, PT Usha is one of India's most iconic sportspersons.

Popularly known as the Payyoli Express, she has represented the country and won medals at various international sporting events, including the World Junior Invitational Meet, Asian Championships, and Asian Games. She has set and broken many national and Asian records in her career.

The monsoon session of Parliament began on Monday. (ANI)

