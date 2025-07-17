New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met a delegation of visiting special envoys from South Korea and said India's special strategic partnership with that country continues to grow from innovation and defence to shipbuilding and skilled mobility.

A close collaboration between the democracies contributes to the peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, Modi said on X.

"Delighted to receive the delegation of Special Envoys from the Republic of Korea led by Mr. Kim Boo Kyum. Recalled my positive meeting with President Lee Jae Myung. India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership, which completes 10 years, continues to grow from innovation and defence to shipbuilding and skilled mobility," he added.

The Republic of Korea is the official name of South Korea.

