New Delhi, October 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former president A P J Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. "He is greatly admired for his contribution to our nation as a scientist and as a President who struck a chord with every section of society," Modi tweeted on Kalam's 91st birth anniversary. APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary 2022: Remembering ‘Missile Man of India’ Who Also Earned Title of ‘People’s President’.

One of India's leading scientists, Kalam wrote some bestselling books and was widely popular, especially among the younger generation, for his efforts to mentor them and hold frequent interactions with them across the country.

He was India's president between 2002-07 and considered a statesman. APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary 2022 Quotes and Messages: Celebrate Dr Kalam's Birthday by Sharing Motivational Thoughts & Images With Family and Friends.

Kalam was also called the "People's President" as the demands of the highest office did not dim his zeal to meet with people, especially, students, a habit he maintained after his tenure was over.

