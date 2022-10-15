Delhi, October 15: Dr. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, also known as APJ Abdul Kalam, was born on October 15, 1931 and raised in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. He passed away on 27 July, 2015 in Shillong. APJ Abdul Kalam was known as the 'People's President' and served as the 11th President of India, between 2002 and 2007. He was an aerospace scientist and also played an instrumental role in the May 1998 Pokhran-II nuclear tests. His outstanding work earned him the title of the "Missle Man of India.”

Kalam was deeply interested in mathematics. He graduated in Physics from Joseph's College, Tiruchirappalli, after which he studied aerospace engineering in Madras Institute of Technology.

Mainly focusing on research in defence and space arena, he later involved himself in the India's missile programme.

The former president was responsible for the development and operationalisation of AGNI and PRITHVI missiles and for building indigenous capability in critical technologies through networking of multiple institutions which earned him the title of "Missile Man of India."

Kalam oversaw the creation of SLV III, India's first satellite launch vehicle, which was utilised to put the Rohini satellite into orbit around the Earth. India joined the space club as a result of this accomplishment.

APJ Kalam served as the Chief Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister and he served as the Chief Project Coordinator of the Pokhran-II nuclear tests. The massive media coverage this project got made Kalam a well known nuclear scientist.

APJ Abdul Kalam was later awarded Bharat Ratna for his contribution to the scientific research and modernisation of defence technology in India. He also played a major role in the testing of nuclear weapons in 1998 during the Vajpayee government.

The former president was a nuclear scientist, writer, poet, and educator who excelled in many professions and served the country until his death at the age of 83 in 2015. He contributions to India’s development will be remembered in the annals of history.

