New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar, the Sivaganga queen in Tamil Nadu who waged war against the British, on her birth anniversary.

Her strong commitment to fight colonialism was remarkable, and she personifies the spirit of our "Nari Shakti" (women power), the prime minister tweeted.

Born in 1730, she is hailed for her campaign against the East India Company.

