Mumbai, January 3: The vaccination of the children in the age group of 15 to 18 begins today amid the surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. The government had announced the vaccination for the age group of 15-18 years in December 2021. The registration for the same began on New Year's day 2022 i.e. January 1st. As per the government data, as many as 6,79,064 teenagers between the age group of 15 to 18 were registered on the CoWIN app for their COVID-19 vaccination until 9 pm on Sunday.

According to guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, the vaccine option for the beneficiary age group would only be Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Through the vaccination campaign of children in the age of 15-18, about 80 million children would be inoculated against COVID-19. Beneficiaries can register online individually, or adults can add them as a beneficiary since they are already registered on the portal. COVID-19 Vaccination of Children Aged 15-18 Years to Begin from Today.

How To Register For COVID-19 Vaccine via the Aarogya Setu app

Open the Aarogya Setu app and select the CoWIN portal

Select options (Login / Registration) and register with a mobile number (For New Users)

Adults who are already registered on portal can log in to their existing account and add the teenagers as Beneficiaries

Provide required details

Enter the Pincode and date

Once you select the centre, the app show results based on availability and date

How To book for COVID-19 Vaccine slot on CoWIN:

Visit the CoWIN portal website- cowin.gov.in

For the users can sign in using Mobile Number and OTP, Arogya Setu account for registration of the COVID-19 vaccine slot

Provide required details

Enter the Pincode and date

Users can book a slot for the COVID-19 vaccine by opting for an appointment for a particular date and preferred time

There is a special provision made for the registration of children between 15-18 years of age. The beneficiary can register with a school identity card in case of the absence of Aadhar Card.

