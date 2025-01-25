New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the Election Commission on its foundation day for its exemplary efforts in empowering people to exercise their voting rights.

The foundation day is celebrated as the National Voters' Day.

He said on X, "National Voters' Day is about celebrating our vibrant democracy and empowering every citizen to exercise their right to vote. It highlights the importance of participation in shaping the nation's future. We laud the ECI for their exemplary efforts in this regard."

With his post, Modi attached a clip of his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' address in which he had heaped praise on the poll watchdog, which has recently been at the receiving end of the opposition's criticism.

In his address, the prime minister applauded the Election Commission for modernising the polling process and using technology to strengthen people's power.

