Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, a revered spiritual leader, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust, and Vice President of Mathura Krishna Janmbhoomi Trust, will celebrate his 76th birthday with devotion, grandeur, and the presence of India's leading saints.

The celebrations will take place at the sacred Maha Kumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, a historical and spiritual gathering of millions of devotees.

As part of the celebrations, which began on Friday, January 24, a grand Yagya will be organized at the Guru Karuna Kumbh Mela Shivir to invoke divine blessings, peace, and prosperity for all. Hundreds of devotees, saints, and spiritual leaders will participate, making this a powerful moment of collective prayer and energy.

As a gesture of seva (service) and care for devotees, 7500 puran polis, a traditional delicacy, will be prepared and distributed among followers and visitors at the venue. This act of devotion signifies the principles of sharing and nurturing, which are integral to Swami's teachings.

A massive gathering of India's most revered saints and spiritual luminaries will take place, highlighting the unity of spiritual leadership in Sanatan Dharma. Esteemed saints from across the nation will engage in discourses and discussions to guide devotees on the path of dharma, spirituality, and service.

Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj will take a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam, where the holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati meet. This event symbolizes purification, spiritual upliftment, and the blessings of Maa Ganga for all participants.

The two-day celebrations will honour Swami Govind Devi Giri's decades of dedicated service to the causes of Sanatan Dharma and his significant contributions to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust and Mathura Krishna Janmbhoomi Trust. His tireless efforts in preserving and promoting Hindu culture, values, and spirituality will be recognized during the event.

The event is organized under the auspices of the Abhay Bhutada Foundation and supported by prominent spiritual organizations, including Learn Gita, Sant Shri Onkarnath Gurukul, and Dharma Shree. The occasion is expected to attract thousands of devotees and spiritual seekers from across the country to participate in this sacred and joyous celebration.

Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

