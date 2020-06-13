India News | PM Modi Reviews India's Fight Against COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials to review India's response to COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, reviewed the national level status and preparation in the context of the pandemic.

The meeting also took stock of the situation in different states and union territories including Delhi.

A PMO release said that it was observed that out of the total cases, two-thirds are in five states with an overwhelming proportion of cases in big cities.

"In view of the challenges being faced, particularly by the large cities, it was discussed to augment testing as well as the number of beds and services to effectively handle the peak surge of daily cases," the release said.

The Prime Minister took cognizance of the recommendations of the Empowered Group on the city and district-wise requirements of hospital beds/isolation beds which will be required and instructed Health Ministry officials to undertake "emergency planning in consultation with the states and union territories". He also advised the ministry to ensure suitable preparations in view of the start of the monsoon season.

The present and emerging scenario of the COVID- 19 disease in the national capital was discussed and the projections for the next two months were deliberated.

The Prime Minister suggested that Home Minister and Health Minister should convene an emergency meeting with Lt Governor, Chief Minister of Delhi in presence of all senior officials of central and Delhi governments and municipal corporations to plan a coordinated and comprehensive response to handle the challenge posed by rising cases of COVID-19.

The meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Health Secretary and DG ICMR.

Dr Vinod Paul, Member NITI Aayog and Convenor of the Empowered Group of Medical Emergency Management Plan, made a detailed presentation on the current status and likely scenario of COVID-19 cases in the medium term.

The release said it was noted and appreciated that there have been many instances of outstanding work done by several states, districts and cities in containing and controlling the outbreak successfully.

"These success stories and best practices should be widely disseminated to provide inspiration and innovative ideas to others," it said.

India's COVID-19 count witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 cases on Saturday. The total number of coronavirus cases reported in the country now stand at 3,08,993, including 1,45,779 active cases, 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,884 deaths.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the country is 49.95 per cent at present. (ANI)

