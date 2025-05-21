New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 103 redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme tomorrow, marking a historic leap towards modernising Indian Railways.

PM Modi will travel to Rajasthan's Bikaner to lay the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore. He will also virtually inaugurate 103 redeveloped stations across 86 districts in 18 states and Union Territories On May 22.

Before and after visuals of stations in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh.

Amrit Stations being inaugurated in Maharashtra are Amgaon, Chanda Fort, Chinchpokli, Devlali, Dhule, Kedgaon, Lasalgaon, Lonand Junction, Matunga, Murtizapur Junction, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari Junction, Parel, Savda, Shahad, Wadala Road.

In Uttar Pradesh, Balrampur, Bareilly city, Bijnor, Fatehabad, Gola Gokarannath, Goverdhan, Govindpuri, Hathras City, Idgah Agra Junction, Izzatnagar, Karchana, Mailani Junction, Pokhrayan, Ramghat Halt, Saharanpur Junction, Siddharthnagar, Suraimanpur, Swaminarayan Chhapia, Ujhani will be inaugurated.

Tamil Nadu stations Chidambaram, Kulitturai, Mannargudi, Polur, Samalpatti, Srirangam, St Thomas Mount, Tiruvannamalai, Vriddhachalam Junction. Are also part of the Amrit Bharat Station scheme which will be inaugurated by the PM.

Amrit Stations being inaugurated in Gujarat are: Dakor, Derol, Hapa, Jamwanthali, Jamjodhpur, Kanalus Junction, Karamsad, Kosamba Junction, Limbdi, Mahuva, Mithapur, Morbi, Okha, Palitana, Rajula Junction, Samakhiyali, Sihor Junction, Utran

Katni South, Narmadapuram, Orchha, Seoni, Shajapur, Shri Dham stations in Madhya Pradesh will also be inaugurated.

The PM will also flag off the Bikaner-Mumbai express train on May 22.

The redeveloped Amrit stations across India integrate modern infrastructure with cultural heritage, passenger-centric amenities, including those for Divyangjan and sustainable practices to enhance the travel experience.

Notably, Indian Railways is marching towards 100 per cent electrification of its network, making railway operations more efficient and environment-friendly. In line with this, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Churu-Sadulpur rail line (58 km) and dedicate to the Nation Suratgarh-Phalodi (336 km); Phulera-Degana (109 km); Udaipur-Himmatnagar (210 km); Phalodi-Jaisalmer (157 km) and Samdari-Barmer (129 km) rail line electrification. (ANI)

