Srinagar, May 21: Severe turbulence hit an IndiGo airlines flight bound to Srinagar from Delhi, causing panic, cries and prayers among passengers on Wednesday, but fortunately the flight landed in Srinagar safely, though with a broken nose. Official sources said that a Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi with more than 220 people on board hit turbulence mid-air due to inclement weather, prompting the pilot to report the “emergency” to air traffic control at Srinagar.

The flight later landed safely here. "IndiGo flight 6E2142 en route Delhi to Srinagar experienced bad weather (hailstorm), emergency reported by Pilot to ATC SXR (Srinagar)”, an official of the Airport Authority of India said in Srinagar. He said the flight landed safely at Srinagar at 6.30 p.m. "All Aircrew and 227 passengers are safe and the flight is declared AOG by the Airline," he added. IndiGo Flight 6E 2142 From Delhi to Srinagar Suffers Mid-Air Turbulence; Passengers Scream and Pray as Aircraft Shakes Violently, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

IndiGo Flight 6E 2142 From Delhi to Srinagar Suffers Mid-Air Turbulence

I had a narrow escape while flying from Delhi to Srinagar. Flight number #6E2142. Hats off to the captain for the safe landing.@IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/tNEKwGOT4q — Sheikh Samiullah (@_iamsamiullah) May 21, 2025

Flier Shares Chilling Video of Panic, Cries and Prayers Inside Flight

More visuals of the massive turbulence that hit the IndiGo flight earlier today. I was supposed to return on this flight from Srinagar. https://t.co/zThZT9bMRH pic.twitter.com/YrAvxKB19w — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 21, 2025

Aircraft on ground (AOG) refers to a plane that is grounded and unable to fly due to technical issues. A video showing a terrifying mid-air incident has gone viral on social media in which passengers are seen crying, weeping, screaming and praying as the aircraft shook violently. The cabin appeared chaotic with overhead bins rattling and passengers clutching to their seats in fear. Kedarnath Helicopter Crash: Air Ambulance’s Tail Snaps During Landing, All Onboard Safe; Video Surfaces.

The flight, however, landed safely with no injury reported officially. The turbulence was triggered by a hailstorm. Srinagar International Airport is one of the airports in the country that was brought under NOTAM, and all commercial flights were suspended due to hostilities between India and Pakistan.

