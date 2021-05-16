New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should address the nation immediately in view of "exponential surge" in coronavirus cases and apprise citizens of the road map to deal with the situation.

"Prime Minister should address the nation immediately with respect to the exponential surge of COVID Emergency, should apprise the citizens of India of the current status and road map to deal with," Chowdhury said in a tweet.

The Congress leader said the situation appears to be "spiralling out of control".

"The Prime Minister of India should instill confidence into the people. Should not hesitate to resort to any option including strict lockdown," he said in another tweet.

Chowdhury had on Friday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to call an early meeting of Public Accounts Committee to deliberate upon the pandemic situation and the government's COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Earlier, he had written another letter to Birla and President Ram Nath Kovind requesting them to convene a special session of the Parliament to discuss the health emergency due to COVID-19. (ANI)

