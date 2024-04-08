Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Chennai tomorrow, said Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Monday.

During his two-day visit to the state for election campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha election, PM Modi will also attend public gatherings in Vellore and Mettupalayam on Wednesday in support of various NDA candidates.

"Tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Chennai to hold a roadshow. The day after tomorrow, the PM will visit Vellore to address a public meeting in support of NDA candidates from Vellore, AC Shanmugam and Sowmiya Anbumani from Dharmapuri. Later, the PM will go to Mettupalayam to hold a rally in favour of Nilgiri, Coimbatore and Pollachi parliamentary constituency candidates," Annamalai told reporters in Coimbatore.

BJP has intensified its campaign in Tamil Nadu with its top leaders attending public rallies in the state.

On Sunday, BJP national president JP Nadda held a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappali, which the police earlier denied permission but allowed it later after a court's direction.

Addressing a public meeting at Madurai on Sunday, JP Nadda said that half of the leaders of the INDI alliance are on bail and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in jail.

"The Congress, the DMK, both are two sides of the same coin. Both are families and corrupt parties. When I talk about DMK, it is a dynastic party. If I talk about Congress, coal scam, 2G scam, all types of scams are there. The INDI alliance is nothing but an alliance of family parties and corrupt parties. Modi ji wants to remove the corruption but the INDI alliance people want to save them. Half of their leaders are on bail and Arvind kejriwal is in jail," he said.

Voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats in the state.

The elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. (ANI)

