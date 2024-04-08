Mumbai, April 8: The holy month of Ramzan is nearing its end. Today, Muslims in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities of India are observing their 28th Roza of Ramadan. Tomorrow, April 9, Muslim community members will observe the 29th Roza or the fast of Ramzan. The holy month of Ramzan in India began on March 12 after the crescent moon of Ramadan was sighted on the evening of March 11. Scroll down to know Sehri and Iftar's timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, and other cities of India for the 29th Roza on April 9.

It must be noted that the holy month of Ramzan is also known as Ramadan, Ramadhan, or Ramathan, among other names. The sacred month of Ramzan is a time of fasting, prayer, reflection, charity, and humanitarian activities. In Islam, roza, or fasting, is one of the five pillars. During Ramzan, Muslim adults observe fasting from dawn until dusk. Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 28th Roza of Ramzan on April 8 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

During the fasting period, Muslims abstain from eating and drinking and indulge in prayers. They start their fast in the morning with Sehri, a pre-dawn meal eaten before the Fajr (morning) prayer, and end their roza with Iftar, an evening meal after sunset. The timings of Sehri and Iftar differ from city to city. Here's a look at Sehri and Iftar timings for 29th Roza on April 9. UAE: BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi Hosts Interfaith Cultural Eve ‘Omsiyyat’ During Ongoing Month of Ramzan (Watch Video).

City Sehri Iftar Hyderabad 04:50 AM 06:32 PM Delhi 04:40 AM 06:45 PM Ahmedabad 05:07 AM 06:59 PM Surat 05:08 AM 06:57 PM Mumbai 05:11 AM 06:56 PM Pune 05:07 AM 06:51 PM Bengaluru 04:58 AM 06:33 PM Chennai 04:47 AM 06:22 PM Kolkata 04:04 AM 05:56 PM Lucknow 04:28 AM 06:29 PM

The holy month of Ramadan will end with Raman Eid 2024 or Eid al-Fitr 2024 after the Shawwal crescent moon is sighted in various parts of India. Eid Al Fitr, or Eid Ul Fitr, is one of the two major Islamic festivals celebrated worldwide.

