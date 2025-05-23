New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair a high-level meeting of Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from BJP-led NDA-ruled states on May 25 at the Ashoka Hotel in the national capital, according to sources.

The meeting comes days after India's military carried out strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), under 'Operation Sindoor'.

Sources said the meeting is likely to be held between 9 am and 3 pm. It is being organised to brief the leaders about the military operation and India's broader security strategy following the recent developments.

"A meeting has been convened to brief the leaders about India's strike on terror camps in Pakistan, Operation Sindoor and understanding on cessation of hostilities. All the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers have been invited for the meeting. This will give a strong message in terms of national security," a source familiar with the matter told ANI.

The meeting is being seen as a coordinated attempt to reinforce the NDA government's stance on national security and send a unified message after India's counter-terror operation across the border.

Meanwhile, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, who is leading a multi-party delegation to Japan and other East Asian countries as part of India's global outreach against terrorism, said on Friday that the delegation had received "strong support" from Japanese lawmakers in India's fight against terrorism.

While speaking to ANI, Jha said, "We met many of the Japanese parliamentarians (members of the National Diet of Japan) today and everyone is supporting us in the fight against terrorism... We have shown them the photographs of how Pakistani generals attended the funerals of the terrorists."

He further added, "Pakistan is completely exposed now, its 'victim card' is exposed now, the people worldwide understand Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism. We have told them about the statement of the Pakistani Army chief, people here were not much aware of his 'pravachan' (preachings) on the two-nation theory."

The Indian delegation held discussions with former Japanese Defence Minister Minoru Kihara and Shinako Tsuchiya, who is the Director General of the International Bureau of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

During the meeting, Members of Parliament reiterated India's strong resolve to fight every form of terrorism. (ANI)

