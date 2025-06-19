Gorakhpur (UP), Jun 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the second Vande Bharat Express for Gorakhpur on Friday, announced Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar during his visit to the Gorakhpur Junction on Thursday.

The new train will connect Patliputra to Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur and Narkatiaganj, further boosting connectivity in the region.

Kumar, accompanied by North Eastern Railway (NER) General Manager Saumya Mathur and senior railway officials, conducted an extensive inspection of the station premises, integrated crew lobby, running room, and other passenger facilities.

He also reviewed the station redevelopment plans under the Rs 500-crore Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which aims to equip the Gorakhpur Junction with world-class amenities, including a roof plaza, spacious lounges, food courts, retail outlets, children's play zones, and Divyang-friendly infrastructure like ramps, lifts, and Braille signage.

Praising the quality and pace of redevelopment, Kumar said the Gorakhpur Junction, which already holds the distinction of having the world's second-longest platform, is poised to become a leader in passenger comfort as well.

Addressing the media, the Railway Board chief highlighted a record budget allocation of Rs 19,858 crore for railway development in Uttar Pradesh for 2025-26, 8 times more than the average outlay during 2009–2014.

He further noted that 157 stations in the state, including 58 in the NER zone, are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat scheme.

He also provided updates on major capacity expansion projects such as new lines and third-line construction across eastern UP, including the Khalilabad-Bahraich corridor and doubling work between Domingarh and Kusmhi.

During his visit, Kumar assured union leaders that he would prioritise addressing employee concerns regarding promotions, wages, and workplace safety.

