New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): In a significant occasion in the country's socio-cultural and spiritual landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday ceremonially hoist the saffron flag on the "shikhar" of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir.

Ayodhya is immersed in spiritual fervour ahead of the event. Chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee, Nripendra Mishra, said 'Dhwajarohan' is not only a public celebration but also an announcement to devotees worldwide that the temple construction is complete.

PM Modi said on Monday that Lord Ram is the soul of India and he will be a witness to the formal hoisting of the saffron flag atop the sacred temple.

"Lord Shri Ram is the soul of India, the basis of its consciousness and its pride. For me, it is a matter of supreme fortune that tomorrow, on 25 November, at around 10 a.m., I will have the opportunity for darshan and worship in the divine and magnificent Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex in Ayodhya," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"Thereafter, at around 12 noon, I will witness the historic moment of the formal hoisting of the saffron flag atop the sacred temple of Shri Ram Lala. This flag is a symbol of Lord Shri Ram's radiance, valor and his ideals, as well as our faith, spirituality and cultural heritage. Jai Shri Ram!" he added.

At around 10 am, Prime Minister will visit Saptmandir which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. This will be followed by a visit to Sheshavtar Mandir.

At around 11 am, Prime Minister will visit Mata Annapurna Mandir. After this, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which will be followed by Darshan at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.

At around 12 noon, he will ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, symbolizing the completion of the temple's construction and ushering in a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity. Prime Minister will also address the gathering on this historic occasion.

The programme will take place on the auspicious Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita's Vivah Panchami, a day symbolising divine union, a PMO release said.

This date also marks the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, who meditated in Ayodhya for 48 uninterrupted hours in the 17th century, further enhancing the spiritual significance of the day.

"The right-angled triangular flag, measuring ten feet in height and twenty feet in length, bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolizing the brilliance and valour of Lord Shri Ram, with an 'Om' inscribed on it along with image of Kovidara tree. The sacred saffron flag will convey a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya.

The flag will rise atop a "shikhar" constructed in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style, while the surrounding 800-metre Parkota, a circumambulatory enclosure built around the temple, designed in the South Indian architectural tradition, showcases the temple's architectural diversity.

The release said that the temple complex features 87 intricately carved stone episodes from the life of Lord Ram based on the Valmiki Ramayana on the outer walls of the main temple, and 79 bronze-cast episodes from Indian culture placed along the enclosure walls. Together, these elements provide a meaningful and educational experience to all visitors, offering deep insight into Lord Ram's life and the cultural heritage of India, it said.

Senior RSS leader Ram Madhav has said that hoisting the sacred flag atop the 191-foot-high shikhara of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple by the Prime Minister would symbolise that the temple project, Mission Ram temple, is symbolically complete.

In an interview with ANI, Ram Madhav said that the "Dhwaja Rohan ceremony" in Hindu temple rituals is considered the culmination of temple construction.

"That ceremony will be happening at Ayodhya, in which the Prime Minister and the RSS chief will be participating. We are happy that the temple behind which was that long struggle, which goes back 400-500 years... It had seen so many types of struggles and sacrifices and all that. Finally, it came to a culmination two years ago when the temple was finally constructed... It will naturally be a very happy occasion for all of us," he said."

"The hoisting of the flag when it happens symbolises that this temple project, Mission Ram temple, will be symbolically complete," he added.

'Ramdhun' is being played across public address systems across the city, ahead of the flag hoisting ceremony, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi told ANI.

"The Ramdhun will continue to play continuously from the various public address systems in Ayodhya, creating a religious atmosphere. The people coming and going will have a good feeling. Jai Sita Ram... The Prime Minister will hoist the saffron flag on the Shikhar of Ram Janmabhoomi tomorrow. With this, a golden chapter will be added to the history of our Ayodhya. We are all continuously striving to make Ayodhya clean, pure, divine, and grand. Our entire city is working hard," he said.

Nripendra Mishra, said the ceremony is very significant. "The Lord is now in his rightful place in the temple. In a way, it is like an announcement of the same to the world, to the devotees - that the construction work is now complete...Lord Ram's family now resides on the first floor - His brother, His closest 'sevak' Hanuman ji, and Sita ji now reside in the family temple. Aarti of this too will be done on the day the PM hoists the flag. So, it is really significant," he told ANI.

After his visit to Ayodhya, PM Modi will also visit Kurukshetra in Haryana.

He will inaugurate the newly constructed 'Panchjanya', constructed in honour of the sacred conch of Lord Krishna. Thereafter, he will visit the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive experiential centre where installations depict significant episodes from the Mahabharata, highlighting its enduring cultural and spiritual significance.

At around 4:30 pm, the Prime Minister will participate in a special programme commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the revered ninth Sikh Guru.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will release a special coin and commemorative stamp marking the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of the revered Guru. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. To honour the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the Government of India is observing a year-long commemoration.

Later, the Prime Minister will perform darshan and pooja at Brahma Sarovar, one of India's most sacred pilgrimage sites, said to be associated with the divine revelation of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita.

This visit coincides with the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav, which is currently being held in Kurukshetra from November 15 to December 5. (ANI)

