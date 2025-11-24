Mumbai, November 24: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of a cyclonic storm forming over the south Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours. On Sunday, November 23, the Met office said that the onset of winter in the south Bengal districts and Kolkata will depend on whether cyclone Senyar will have any direct or indirect impact on the weather system here. Notably, cyclone Senyar is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal this week. In view of the cyclonic storm forming over the south Bay of Bengal, several states across the country are likely to receive "very heavy" rainfall this week.

Cyclone Senyar's Path And Landfall

The cyclonic storm is likely to be called "Cyclone Senyar" once it is formed. So what does "Senyar" mean? Senyar means lion. The name "Senyar" was suggested by the United Arab Emirates, which is one of the 13 member countries that contribute to naming cyclones in the North Indian Ocean region. As per the weather agency, the cyclonic storm "Senyar" is most likely to strengthen into a deep depression over the south Andaman Sea within the next 24 hours and further intensify into a cyclonic storm over the south Bay of Bengal within 48 hours. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Coastal State on Alert As 3 Weather Systems Intensify; Cyclone Likely Over South Bay of Bengal in 48 Hours.

Cyclonic Storm To Be Called 'Senyar' if It Develops Into a Cyclone

⚠️ IMD Weather Warning – Stay Alert! A low-pressure system near Malaysia & the Strait of Malacca is likely to intensify into a depression over the South Andaman Sea within 24 hours. Expect heavy rain, strong winds & rough seas in the region. Avoid sea travel, secure… pic.twitter.com/IFQ1Lqm6to — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 24, 2025

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), IMD said, "A low-pressure system near Malaysia & the Strait of Malacca is likely to intensify into a depression over the South Andaman Sea within 24 hours. Expect heavy rain, strong winds & rough seas in the region." It further asked people to avoid sea travel, secure their essentials and follow official updates. The weather agency has also asked people to move to safe shelters if required. Although the deep depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the south Bay of Bengal within 48 hours, IMD has not shared any details regarding the expected landfall point of the upcoming storm "Senyar".

IMD Issues Rainfall Warning

In view of the possibility of a cyclonic storm forming over the south Bay of Bengal within 48 hours, a rainfall warning has been issued for several states. IMD has forecasted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands between November 25 and 29, with heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu from November 25 to 27. In addition to this, the weather agency has also predicted rainfall in Kerala and Mahe during November 24 to 26, in Lakshadweep on November 24, and in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 29. Weather Forecast Today, November 24: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

IMD has also predicted "very heavy rainfall" over Tamil Nadu on November 24 and 28-30 and on November 30 in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. The weather agency further said that Andaman and Nicobar will also witness wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph during the next six days. It is worth noting that the cyclonic storm "Senyar" will be the second cyclone to develop in the Bay of Bengal in post post-monsoon season. Earlier, cyclone Montha had crossed coastal Andhra Pradesh near Kakinada on October 28 as a severe cyclone. In view of the cyclonic storm "Senyar", the weather agency has warned fishermen against venturing into the southwest Bay of Bengal till November 25 and along the southeast Bay of Bengal till November 28.

