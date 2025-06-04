New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spearhead a series of green initiatives on the occasion of World Environment Day, including a symbolic tree plantation and the launch of eco-friendly transport, underscoring India's commitment to environmental protection and sustainable mobility.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will plant a Banyan sapling at Bhagwan Mahavir Vanasthali Park in New Delhi on June 5 at 10:15 AM. The event will take place under the banner of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, a heartfelt initiative encouraging individuals to plant trees in honour of their mothers, celebrating maternal care and environmental nurturing.

This plantation drive is part of the larger 'Aravalli Green Wall Project', an ambitious ecological initiative focused on restoring the green cover across the 700-km-long Aravalli range. The project spans 29 districts across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, aiming to revitalise the degraded ecosystem through afforestation, reforestation, and the restoration of local water bodies. It also seeks to enhance soil health, improve water availability, and boost biodiversity, while generating employment and livelihood opportunities for local communities.

In addition to the plantation drive, the Prime Minister will flag off 200 electric buses as part of the Delhi Government's clean transport initiative. This step towards green mobility is designed to reduce urban air pollution and promote sustainable commuting practices.

PM Modi initiated the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign on June 5, 2024, when he planted a Peepal tree at Buddha Jayanti Park. The campaign has since grown into a national movement, encouraging citizens to honour their mothers by planting trees and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility.

The Prime Minister has often stressed the importance of community participation in environmental conservation, reiterating India's progress in expanding forest cover over the past decade. The twin efforts of afforestation and clean transportation reflect the broader vision of aligning ecological preservation with inclusive development. (ANI)

