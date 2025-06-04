Moradabad, June 04: A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on Tuesday morning when a two-year-old boy, Aarav, died after being struck by an axe reportedly thrown by his father to scare off monkeys. According to the initial account, Lakhan Singh, the child’s father, feared a group of monkeys that entered the house might harm Aarav, who was playing inside. Attempting to drive them away, Lakhan allegedly threw an axe from the roof, which tragically hit Aarav’s neck, causing fatal injuries.

Blood stains were found on the washroom walls in the courtyard. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. In a surprising move, the family buried Aarav without informing the police, raising suspicion among relatives. UP Shocker: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Operated Upon by Fake Doctors, 2 Brothers Held.

Jitendra Singh, Lakhan’s brother-in-law, has alleged that the incident was not an accident but a deliberate act of murder. He claimed Lakhan had physically assaulted his wife Anita the previous night, and that during another heated argument the following morning, he deliberately attacked Aarav. Jitendra alleges Lakhan had a history of domestic violence and had previously used intimidation tactics involving weapons. Sudden Death in Firozabad: 6-Year-Old Boy Dies After Collapsing in School Toilet in Uttar Pradesh, Cardiac Arrest Suspected.

Adding to the confusion, district panchayat member Jagat Singh Saini, a relative of Lakhan, provided a different version—claiming monkeys dropped iron rods from the roof, fatally injuring the boy.

Despite the conflicting narratives, police currently classify the case as accidental, but a deeper investigation is expected following the murder allegations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2025 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).