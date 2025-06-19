New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Bihar and Odisha from Friday where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects. He will also lead the national celebration on International Yoga Day on June 21 from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

According to a release from PMO, PM Modi will begin his visit from Bihar's Siwan, where he will inaugurate the new Vaishali-Deoria railway line project worth over Rs 400 crore and flag off a new train service on this route.

Additionally, in a major boost to connectivity in North Bihar, the Prime Minister will also flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Patliputra and Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah.

Furthering the vision of "Make in India - Make for the World," PM Modi will also flag off a state-of-the-art locomotive built at the Marhowra Plant, for export to the Republic of Guinea. This is the first export locomotive manufactured in this factory. They are equipped with high-horsepower engines, advanced AC propulsion system, microprocessor-based control systems, ergonomic cab designs and incorporate technologies like regenerative braking, according the the release.

In line with his commitment to conservation and rejuvenation of river Ganga, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate six Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) under the Namami Gange project worth over Rs 1800 crore catering to the needs of people in the region.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for water supply, sanitation and STPs worth over Rs 3000 crore in various towns across Bihar, aiming to provide clean and safe drinking water to the citizens of these towns.

In a major boost to power infrastructure in the region, the PM will lay the foundation stone for 500 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity in Bihar. Standalone BESS are being installed at 15 grid substations of the state, including Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Bettiah, Siwan, among others. The capacity of the battery to be installed in each sub-station is between 20 to 80 MWh. It will save the distribution companies from buying electricity at expensive rates by feeding the already stored electricity back to the grid, directly benefiting the consumers.

Prime Minister will also release the first instalment to more than 53,600 beneficiaries of PMAY U in Bihar. He will also hand over keys to a few beneficiaries to mark the Grih Pravesh Ceremony of more than 6,600 completed houses of PMAY U, according to the release.

In Odisha, PM Modi will chair the State-level function at Bhubaneswar to commemorate the completion of one year of the Government of Odisha.

In line with his commitment to the holistic development of Odisha, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 18,600 crore. These projects will cover critical sectors including drinking water, irrigation, agricultural infrastructure, health infrastructure, rural roads and bridges, sections of national highways, and a new railway line, according to the release.

Marking a historic moment for the district's integration with the national railway network, the Prime Minister will flag off new train services extending rail connectivity to Boudh district for the first time.

In a major boost to clean energy and sustainable transport, the Prime Minister will flag off 100 electric buses under the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) system, supporting a modern, eco-friendly urban mobility network.

PM Modi will release the Odisha Vision Document. Anchored around the landmark years of 2036 (when Odisha completes 100 years as India's first linguistic State) and 2047 (when India celebrates 100 years of independence), the Vision will outline an ambitious and future-ready roadmap for inclusive growth, the release added.

As a tribute to the contribution of eminent Odias, Prime Minister Modi will launch the 'Baraputra Aitihya Gram Yojana' initiative. It aims to transform their birthplaces into living memorials through museums, interpretation centres, statues, libraries, and public spaces honouring Odisha's heritage while promoting cultural tourism.

Celebrating more than 16.50 lakh Lakhpati Didis as symbols of prosperity and self-reliance in the state, Prime Minister Modi will felicitate women achievers from across the State.

At the end of the visit, PM Modi will lead the national celebration on International Day of Yoga (IDY) from Visakhapatnam. He will participate in the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) session at the beachfront of Visakhapatnam, alongside nearly 5 lakh participants, while leading the nation in a harmonious yoga demonstration. Yoga sangam events will be held simultaneously at more than 3.5 lakh locations across India.

This year, special contests such as Yoga with Family and youth-focused initiatives under Yoga Unplugged have been launched on platforms like MyGov and MyBharat, encouraging mass participation.

According to the release, the theme for this year, "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" highlights the interconnectedness of human and planetary health and echoes the global vision of collective wellness, rooted in India's philosophy of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (May all be free from disease).

Since its inception in 2015, when the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted India's proposal to observe 21st June as IDY, Prime Minister has led the celebrations from various locations including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mysuru, New York (UN Headquarters), and Srinagar. IDY has since evolved into a powerful global health movement. (ANI)

