Mumbai, June 19: A post going viral on social media claims that Vishwash Kumar Ramesh (Vishwashkumar Ramesh), the lone survivor of the Air India Boeing 787 aircraft which crashed in Ahmedabad, has been arrested. According to the video shared on Instagram, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the Ahmedabad plane crash. The video also claimed that British national Ramesh Vishwaskumar was arrested within 48 hours after the crash.

The viral video further alleged that Vishwash Kumar Ramesh (Vishwashkumar Ramesh) was arrested from a house where he was recovering following the Air India plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on June 12. The video was shared by an Instagram page called "Aviation Spotting". In the video, it is claimed that Ramesh, a British citizen, was taken into custody for placing "something" beneath the Air India Boeing 787 aircraft. It was also alleged that Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was caught on camera. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: New Video Shows Lone Survivor Ramesh Viswashkumar Walking Away From Air India Crash Site After AI171 Plane Goes Down in Gujarat (Watch).

Post Claiming Lone Survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh Being Arrested Is Fake

According to the viral clip, Ramesh had access to the runway several hours before the fight. It is further claimed that Vishwash Kumar Ramesh (Vishwashkumar Ramesh) had little or no reaction when officials informed him about his brother's death, who also died in the plane crash along with 240 people, including 12 crew members of the Air India flight AI171. While the news is going viral, it must be noted that the alleged claim is fake. Ramesh has not been arrested or kept in detention.

Jaipal Singh Rathore, Additional Commissioner of Police, Sector-2, Ahmedabad City, also clarified that Ramesh was not arrested in any case, thereby confirming that the viral claim is false and fabricated. Meanwhile, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, who survived Air India's AI 171 crash, said that he still cannot believe how he miraculously survived the accident of the ill-fated London-bound flight. In an interview with DD News, Ramesh, a resident of Leicester, said, "It all happened in front of my eyes. I cannot believe how I survived." ‘I Can’t Believe I Survived’, Says Lone Survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh of Air India Plane Crash in Emotional Meeting With PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

It must be recalled that Ramesh was seated in seat 11A of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which was operating the Ahmedabad–London AI 171 service. The aircraft, which was carrying 242 people, crashed after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

