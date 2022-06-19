Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on Monday and Tuesday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 27,000 crore in Bengaluru, said a press release.

Prime Minister will visit the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru on June 20, where he will inaugurate the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) and will lay the foundation stone of Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital, added the statement.

He will visit Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) tomorrow, Bengaluru, where he will inaugurate the new campus of BASE University and unveil the statue of Dr B. R. Ambedkar.

He will also dedicate to the Nation 150 'Technology Hubs' that have been developed by transforming Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Karnataka.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will reach Kommaghatta in Bengaluru, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 27000 crore.

Prime Minister will participate in a Mass Yoga Demonstration at Mysore Palace ground, on the occasion of the 8th International Day of Yoga on June 21

In a step toward enhancing mobility and boosting connectivity in Bengaluru, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Bengaluru Suburban rail project (BSRP), which will connect Bengaluru city with its suburbs and satellite townships. The project, which is to be built at a cost of over Rs. 15,700 crore, envisages four corridors with a total route length of over 148 Kms.

During the Programme, Prime Minister will dedicate to the Nation, India's first Air Conditioned Railway Station - Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Station at Baiyappanahalli, which is developed on the lines of a modern airport at a total cost of around Rs 315 crore.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of two sections of the Bengaluru Ring Road project. The project to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 2280 crore will help reduce traffic congestion in the city.

At a public function at Maharaja's College Ground, Mysuru, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Coaching terminal for sub-urban traffic at Naganahalli Railway Station which will be developed at a cost of over Rs 480 crore.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year. The theme for this year's Yoga Day is "Yoga for Humanity". The theme portrays how Yoga served humanity in alleviating suffering during Covid Pandemic. (ANI)

