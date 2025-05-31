New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): In a significant milestone for regional connectivity and infrastructure development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually inaugurated the newly developed Satna Airport and the upgraded Datia Airport in Madhya Pradesh.

The historic occasion, which marks a transformative leap for the Bundelkhand and Baghelkhand regions, was celebrated through physical events held at both airports, symbolising the Government of India's resolve to extend the benefits of air travel to every corner of the country under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The ceremony at Datia Airport was graced by the presence of Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu, while the event at Satna Airport was attended by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol. Both ministers highlighted the Ministry of Civil Aviation's unwavering focus on enhancing regional connectivity, improving accessibility, and catalysing local economies.

The Satna Airport, developed by the Airports Authority of India at a cost of Rs 36.96 crore, is set to serve as a major regional hub in northeastern Madhya Pradesh. Known for its cultural and industrial prominence, Satna's new airport will now provide seamless connectivity to religious and industrial centers such as Chitrakoot and Maihar.

The terminal building, spread over 768 square meters, can handle 50 peak-hour passengers and up to 2.5 lakh passengers annually. With modern passenger amenities, a recarpeted runway, apron facilities for Dornier-228 aircraft, and dedicated infrastructure including an ATC tower and fire station, the airport is poised to transform regional mobility. Sustainable features such as 100 per cent LED lighting, solar streetlights, and treated water reuse for horticulture further underline the eco-conscious approach adopted in its development.

The upgraded Datia Airport, constructed at a cost of Rs 60.63 crore, will connect the historic town of Datia--revered for its spiritual significance and architectural heritage--to the national aviation map. The airport features a 768-square-meter terminal building with the capacity to handle 150 peak-hour passengers and an annual footfall of 2.5 lakh.

With operational readiness for ATR-72 aircraft and future plans to accommodate A-320 aircraft, Datia Airport is a critical gateway for pilgrims and tourists visiting the renowned Peetambara Peeth and Datia Palace. The airport infrastructure includes a newly recarpeted runway, apron bays, ATC tower, and a fire station, alongside sustainability measures like rainwater harvesting and energy-efficient lighting systems.

The operationalisation of Satna and Datia Airports is expected to yield substantial economic and social benefits, providing improved connectivity, creating direct and indirect employment, and catalysing the growth of related sectors such as hospitality, retail, education, and healthcare. These projects are a testimony to the government's unwavering dedication to transforming the aviation landscape in India and making development reach the last mile.

The inauguration events also witnessed the august presence of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Mangubhai C Patel, the Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, the Deputy Chief Ministers, Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, the MoCA Secretary, Samir Kumar Sinha, and the AAI Chairman, Vipin Kumar, along with other senior dignitaries and public representatives. (ANI)

