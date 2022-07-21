New Delhi, July 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda visited NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu at her residence here to congratulate her after she emerged victorious in the poll.

Amid celebrations outside Murmu's temporary residence, Modi arrived there soon after Returning Office for the poll P C Mody announced that she had crossed the halfway mark of the total votes after the third round of counting. Also Read | Droupadi Murmu Wins Presidential Election 2022, Crosses Majority Mark After Third Round of Counting.

Watch: PM Narendra Modi Visits Droupadi Murmu

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets and congratulates #DroupadiMurmu on being elected as the new President of the country. BJP national president JP Nadda is also present. Visuals from her residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/c4ENPKOWys — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

The prime minister gave her a bouquet and greeted her. He was joined by Nadda. Celebrations were held at several places across the country and the BJP also put up congratulatory banners and posters. An official announcement of her win is expected after all votes are counted.

