New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has expressed his gratitude to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar for her Janmashtami wishes.

"Many thanks for the blessings @mangeshkarlata didi. Best wishes to you also on Janmashtami. This hymn decorated with your notes is mesmerizing," the Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi.

Lata Mangeshkar along with her greetings to the Prime Minister and linked one of her Gujarati hymn (bhajan) wishing the Prime Minister on Janmashtami.

"Hello respected Narendra bhai. Wishing you a very Happy Janmashtami. May Lord Krishna's blessings always be with you," he tweeted in Hindi earlier today.

Janmashtami is celebrated every year throughout the country to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Believers observe the day by keeping a fast and praying at the temples.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar. (ANI)

