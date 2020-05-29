India News | PM, President Pay Tributes to Ajit Jogi, Chhattisgarh Govt Announces Three-day State Mourning

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind paid their tributes to deceased Congress leader Ajit Jogi while the Chhattisgarh government announced a three-day state mourning in his honour.

"Shri Ajit Jogi Ji was passionate about public service. This passion made him work hard as a bureaucrat and as a political leader. He strived to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor, especially tribal communities. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family. RIP," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

"Sad to hear of the passing of first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Shri Ajit Jogi. A man of many parts, Shri Jogi was an able administrator known for promoting development of the State and its people. My condolences to his family, friends and followers," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced a three-day state mourning in the honour of Late Ajit Jogi.

"The death of the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi is a big political loss for the state. Jogi will live in people's memories. Humble tributes. Om Shanti," Baghel tweeted.

"There will be a three-day state mourning in the state from today. The national flag will fly at half-mast and no governmental program will be held during this period. The final rites of Ajit Jogi will be done with full state honours," he added.

The first chief minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi breathed his last at a hospital here today. He was 74. (ANI)

