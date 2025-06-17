Farrukhabad (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid on Monday said the Narendra Modi government should have responded to US President Donald Trump's claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

"Donald Trump has his place in the world. Our party has simply asked why he repeatedly makes such statements. The prime minister should have responded on this matter," Khurshid said while talking to reporters here.

"When an important person says something, it is necessary to ask questions so that we can know what is right and what is wrong — how the ceasefire happened, who facilitated it. That is why Congress had demanded a special session of Parliament. The government should have provided answers on this," he added.

Referring to the foreign policy, Khurshid said, "Our party has certain questions regarding foreign affairs. We wanted a special session of Parliament to discuss these issues. The government should have addressed these concerns."

On his party's stand regarding Operation Sindoor, Khurshid said, "It is our duty to stand by India's position. Everyone should stand with the country. Our party strongly condemned Pakistan's attack. This is about the nation, not about any political party."

Calling the government's decision to send delegations of MPs from different parties to various countries to present India's stand on Operation Sindoor is a good step, Khurshid said. Such initiatives should be encouraged as they will benefit the nation.

