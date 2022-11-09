New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of Uttarakhand on its statehood day.

He tweeted, "This is a state closely associated with nature and spirituality. People from this state are making phenomenal contributions, across many sectors, to nation building. May Uttarakhand keep progressing in the coming years."

Also Read | 'Mundan' Ceremony Turns Tragedy in UP's Amroha; Minor Boy Falls Into Vessel of Hot 'Dal' While Playing, Dies.

The hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh and formed on this day in 2000.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)