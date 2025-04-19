Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 19 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said that the state police have been directed to investigate the gun attack on Ricky Rai, the son of late businessman and former underworld figure Muthappa Rai.

Rai is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru and has not sustained any life-threatening injuries, said the Parameshwara.

Also Read | ‘Hindus Have Become Refugees in West Bengal’: BJP Leader and Actor Mithun Chakraborty Slams State Govt Over Murshidabad Violence (Watch Videos).

Speaking to media reporters, Parameshwara said, "Information has come in that the incident took place late last night. The concerned police officer has been directed to provide further details."

He further added, "At present, Ricky Rai has not suffered any serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru."

Also Read | Online Booking Scams in India: Centre Warns Public About Fake Pilgrim and Tourist Portals Using Deceptive Websites, Social Media Pages and Paid Ads.

The reason behind the gun attack is yet to be ascertained. The police are investigating, he said.

Earlier in the day, Ricky Rai, son of late gangster and founder of pro-Kannada organisation Jaya Karnataka, Muthappa Rai, was allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants in Karnataka's Ramanagara district on Saturday, police said.

Rai was shot near his residence in Bidadi, a town in Karnataka. The incident took place around 1:30 am on Saturday. He has been referred to Bengaluru for treatment, said Ramanagara Superintendent of Police (SP) Srinivas Gowda.

Following the incident, a team of police reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)