Pilibhit (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) A 23-year-old police constable allegedly attempted to kill himself by hanging, police said on Monday.

The constable, identified as Akash Verma, has been posted at Barkhera police station since last June, they said.

Also Read | UPI, PayNow To Be Linked: Cross-Border Connectivity To Be Launched Between the Two Payment Systems of India and Singapore on February 21.

The constable is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Family dispute has emerged as a possible reason for him taking the step," Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Yadav said.

Verma got married last year and lives with his wife in a rented accommodation, police sources said.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Mumbai: Man Cheats Over 50 People on Pretext of Giving Them Jobs in Merchant Navy; Arrested From Kanpur.

On Monday, there was an argument between the couple following which Verma allegedly attempted to end his life, they said.

When his wife raised an alarm, local residents broke open the door of the room and took Verma to Barkhera Community Health Centre.

He was shifted to the district hospital in the evening, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)