Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Sunday conducted raids at the premises of those booked under the state's Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act in the past few years.

As many as 132 police teams, involving 900 personnel, raided 185 premises, the police said.

Also Read | Kolkata Nightclub Toy Room Faces Criticism From Animal Lovers After Chained Monkey Video Goes Viral.

The raids were carried out on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, according to an official statement.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said the operation was conducted across the state in a synchronised manner from 9 am to 4 pm. Such raids would continue, he added.

Also Read | Delhi-Meerut Expressway Accident: Three Killed in Car-Truck Collision in Ghaziabad.

The district police chiefs were asked to depute teams to raid premises and verify the present status of persons involved in cow slaughter cases.

"...Punjab Police has registered as many as 319 FIRs under the Act in the state since 2016," the statement said.

The special DGP said the police would not spare anyone indulging in killing and slaughtering of cows as the force was committed to protect and preserve cattle as per the law.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)