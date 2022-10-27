New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Police have registered a case over a scuffle which broke out on Wednesday allegedly after a car's glasses were broken in southeast Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area, officials said.

The accused in the case has been arrested, an official said on Thursday an refuted any Rohingya connection to the incident.

On Wednesday, a group of Rohingya refugees in Madanpur Khadar area alleged that they were abused and beaten up by some men who work at a garage near their tents.

A senior police officer, however, rejected the claim, saying both sides in the scuffle belonged to the same community.

"A scuffle took place between a woman and a man who runs a garage after his car's glasses were allegedly broken. A case has been registered and the accused arrested. Both sides belong to the same community and there is no Rohingya angle in connection with the incident," the officer said.

Speaking to PTI on Wednesday, one of the Rohingya refugees Hasina Begum, who is eight-month pregnant, claimed she was attacked by the men and that at least four women and a child from the refugee camp were also beaten up.

"The group of men attacked at least four women and one child in our refugee camp because they had an issue with the children of the refugees playing on the road which is just beside our tents. One of the women also suffered major injuries," Begum had alleged.

Mizan Hussein, another Rohingya refugee who claims to be an eyewitness to the incident, alleged that the women refugees were attacked with sticks and belts on Wednesday morning. She further claimed that a team of policemen arrived at the spot in the afternoon and took the injured woman to a hospital.

According to an estimate of the Ministry of Home Affairs, around 40,000 Rohingya migrants live in different parts of the country, including Delhi.

