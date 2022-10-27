Bhopal, October 27: Several people complained of a burning sensation in their eyes and breathing problems in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal late on Wednesday following the leakage of chlorine gas from a tank.

Administration swung into action soon after the matter came to the fore and medical teams were rushed to the spot. As per the official information, at least four-five people have been admitted to Hamidia hospital. The incident was reported at Mother India Colony located in the Eidgah area of Bhopal. Maharashtra Boiler Blast: Two Dead, 5 Injured After Blast in Chemical Factory Due to Gas Leak in Palghar; Investigation Underway.

District Collector Avinash Lavania, who along with some other administrative officials reached the spot to take stock of the situation, said that due to the release of chlorine gas from the tank, people panicked and they rushed out from their homes.

"The problem occurred due to high chlorine in water, however, the situation was brought under control. Municipal officials have started minimising the level of chlorine in the water. Water overflowed from the tank and due to this, the people felt itching and breathing problems. Four-five people have been admitted to Hamidia Hospital," Lavania added. Tamil Nadu Gas Leak: 67 Students of Krishnagiri School Recuperating in Hospital, Say Authorities.

Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang also visited the spot and later, he also met the people admitted to the hospital. "Situation is under control now and people should not panic. Medical teams have been deployed to check if any person complains about a burning sensation in their eyes or a problem in breathing. We are unable to say anything more at this stage as we are yet to know how this problem occurred. This is a serious issue and the matter would be investigated," Sarang said while talking to the press at Hamidia hospital.

The incident triggered panic among the masses as the people of the state capital had witnessed the same situation back in 1984 when the leakage of harmful gas killed many people and thousands were left with multiple diseases. The gas was released from a Union Carbide factory in Bhopal on the intervening night of December 2-3 in 1984. The incident is known as the biggest chemical disaster in the world.

