Jammu, Aug 4 (PTI) A Special Police Officer (SPO) came to the rescue of a distressed woman pilgrim and carried her on his back to a high-altitude temple during the Machail yatra in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

In recognition of SPO Gouri Lal's action beyond the call of duty, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal, announced a reward for the policeman.

Also Read | Navalny: Russia Opposition Leader Gets 19 More Years in Jail.

This touching gesture underscores the commitment and moral ethics followed by the rank and file of the police department, Poswal said.

The annual Machail Mata pilgrimage to pay obeisance at the high-altitude temple in Kishtwar began on July 25.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Violence in Chittoor and Annamayya Districts As Police Stops TDP President Chandrababu Naidu's Convoy (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)