Lucknow, Jan 24 (PTI) Leaders of various political parties on Sunday greeted the people of Uttar Pradesh on the state's foundation day.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, however, said the state is on the path of destruction under the BJP government.

"Come, all of us should make a new Uttar Pradesh where festival of prosperity is celebrated every day. Uttar Pradesh is the state which has produced the most number of prime ministers and human resources. UP has contributed immensely to the agriculture sector. The state, however, is on the path of destruction under the BJP government,” he said on Twitter in Hindi.

BSP supremo Mayawati also wished the people on the 71st Uttar Pradesh Sthapna Divas.

"Heartiest congratulations and wishes to all on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Divas. BSP has always been struggling socially and politically for the happiness, fulfilment and self-reliance of people of the most populated state. ‘Satta ki shakti' (being in power) would definitely prove to be more helpful in this,” she tweeted in Hindi.

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said in a tweet, "Heartiest greeting and wishes to all on the 'sthapna divas' of UP, which has various cultures and languages embedded in it."

Every year, January 24 is marked as the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)