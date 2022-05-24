Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 24 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at six locations in Jharkhand's Ranchi and one place in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, in connection with a money-laundering probe against suspended Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal.

As per the sources, the raids were carried out at the premises of Ranchi-based builder Anil Jha and another person, Vishal Chaudhary.

Vishal Choudhary reportedly has close connections with top bureaucrats in the current government. His residence on road number six at Ashok Nagar was raided by ED officials, said sources.

The raids are still going on.

Singhal was the secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology and the Managing Director of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (JSMDC) and had served as the deputy commissioner of the state's Khunti district between 2009 and 2010.

She was arrested by the ED on May 11 and suspended by the Jharkhand government on May 12. After her arrest, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi sent her to ED's remand.

Earlier this month, the ED had conducted raids at Ranchi's Pulse Hospital, owned by her husband Abhishek Jha. (ANI)

