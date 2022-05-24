Oppo has officially launched the Reno8 Series in the Chinese market. The Reno8 Series comprises Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Reno8 Pro+ models. All models are now available for pre-booking in China and they will hit the Indian market soon. Oppo Reno 8 is priced at CNY 2,499 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants cost CNY 2,699 and CNY 2999. The Reno8 Pro starts at CNY 2,999 and the Reno8 Pro+ retails at CNY 3,699 for the 8GB + 256GB model. Oppo Reno8 Series Launch Date Set for May 23, 2022.

Oppo Reno8 (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Oppo Reno8 features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support and runs on Android 12 based on ColorOS 12.1. For photography, it gets a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP B&W shooter and a 2MP macro camera.

Oppo Reno8 Pro sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, a 4,500mAh battery, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP front camera. It runs on Android 12 based on ColorOS 12.1 OS. On the other hand, the Reno8 Pro+ gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max processor, up to 12GB of RAM, a 4,500mAh battery, a 50MP triple rear camera module and more.

