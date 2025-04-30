Indore, Apr 30 (PTI) A portion of the stage collapsed during a programme organised on the occasion of Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's birthday in Indore on Wednesday.

Luckily, nobody was injured in the incident.

Also Read | Amul Milk Price Hiked: After Mother Dairy, Amul Hikes Milk Prices by INR 2 per Litre; Check Latest Prices of Amul Standard, Amul Gold and Other Variants Here.

Local BJP leader Chintu Verma said he was standing near Vijayvargiya when the incident occurred at the event organised in a cowshed in Rau area.

He said, prima facie, overcrowding pulled the stage down.

Also Read | Who Was Misha Agrawal? All About Social Media Influencer Who Died by Suicide 2 Days Before Her 25th Birthday Due to Decrease in Followers.

"This programme was organised by Vijayvargiya's supporters. The minister was not on the portion of the stage that collapsed. He was addressing the gathering from the other side of the stage," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)