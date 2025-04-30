Mumbai, April 30: News about content creator Misha Agrawal's death left her followers and other influencers in shock and dismay. The news about Misha Agrawal's passing away was confirmed by her family on April 26 via an Instagram post. "Misha Agrawal April 26, 2000 - April 24, 2025 It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of Misha Agrawal's passing," the family said in the post. Now, Misha Agrawal's family has revealed the cause of her death. According to the latest post on Misha's Instagram page, the 24-year-old social media influencer died by suicide.

Misha Agrawal Took Her Own Life

Notably, Misha ended her life two days before her 25th birthday. In the post, Misha's sister, Mukta, said her sister ended her life after she lost followers. The post also stated that Misha Agrawal was heartbroken after her follower count decreased. "My little baby sister had built her world around Instagram and her followers, with a single goal of reaching 1 million followers and gaining loving fans. When her followers started decreasing, she became distraught and felt worthless," Mukta said. Misha Agrawal Dies: Social Media Influencer Passes Away 2 Days Before Her 25th Birthday; Actress Parul Gulati Reacts.

She also said that her sister was depressed over losing Instagram followers and used to cry, saying, "Jijja, what will I do if my followers decrease? My career will be over' (sic)". The caption for the post said that Instagram is not the real world and that even followers are not real love. In the end, the post noted that Misha Agrwala was so overwhelmed that she took her own life. "Unfortunately, my little sister didn't listen and became so consumed by Instagram and followers that she left our world forever," Mukta added.

Influencer Misha Agrawal Passes Away

Who Was Misha Agrawal?

Misha Agrawal was a content creator and social media influencer who died by suicide on April 24. She had over 340,000 followers on Instagram. The 24-year-old creator gained popularity for her relatable humour and unique perspective on daily life. Besides creating videos, Misha also owned two brands - Mish Cosmetics and Mish Hair Oil. She also posted videos on her YouTube channel, "The Misha Agrawal Show". Misha's bio on Instagram read, "Kaafi dur aaye hai, kaafi dur jaana hai".

The social media influencer who was born on April 26, 2000, died by suicide two days before her 25th birthday. After her death was announced, several of her followers and other creators, such as Suhani Shah, Parul Gulati, and Yahya Bootwala, also expressed their disbelief. Reacting to Misha's death, actress Taapsee Pannu said that the incident was "heartbreaking". She also expressed concern over the growing obsession with social media. "This is something I long feared seeing the obsession of a lot of people around. Fear that a day will come the numbers here will overpower the love to live," she added.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

