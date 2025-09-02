Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): Postal workers have received awards in the special campaign run in the Varanasi region, Uttar Pradesh. Colonel Vinod, Post Master General of Varanasi, said that a total of four postal workers from Banaras have been awarded by the Chief Postmaster General of Uttar Pradesh, Pranav Kumar, in Lucknow, according to a release.

He said that the honoured postal workers include Ravindra Kumar Shah, Assistant Superintendent, West Sub Division, Varanasi; Arun Prakash Pandey, BPM, Dhaurahra Choubepur, Varanasi; and Amit Bharti, BPM, Kardhana Mirzamurad, Varanasi.

Also Read | Mumbai Drug Bust: 60-Year-Old Man Arrested for Peddling 153 Grams of MD Drugs Worth Over 35 Lakhs While Posing As Banana Seller in Bandra.

Colonel Vinod stated that during the special campaign organised in the Varanasi region, instructions were issued to all superintendents to conduct door-to-door awareness campaigns and to collect information about children by visiting Asha workers and nursing homes.

Under this campaign, all schools in Banaras were also to be connected, so that all girls up to ten years of age can have an account opened under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana for a secure future, a release said.

Also Read | Gujarat Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains, Orange Alerts Issued in Several Districts.

Colonel Vinod, while congratulating the officers and employees of the Savings Account Branch of the Varanasi Region, especially Mr. Parmanand, Assistant Director, and Mr. Prakash, Assistant, said that receiving this award is a matter of happiness and pride for the entire Varanasi Region and also inspires them to achieve better results in the future, a release said.

He also stated that there is a need to strengthen the foundation for a bright future of girls through the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, so that when the girl requires higher education, such as studying in a medical college or pursuing professional courses like an MBA or journalism, a sufficient amount will be available for her. She can complete her studies more effectively.

Colonel Vinod Kumar stated that the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme is contributing to the development of a better economic and social life for society, and is moving forward towards making India a strong nation. He urged the parents of girls under the age of ten to show respect towards their daughters and visit the nearest post office to open their accounts.

He also appealed to all the business houses, officers of Army units, and the public to gift each other Sukanya accounts for their daughters so that India can set an example of women's empowerment in the true sense. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)