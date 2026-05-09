India News | Poster War Erupts as Congress High Command to Take Call on Keralam CM

Idduki (Keralam) [India], May 9 (ANI): Posters supporting Congress leader and Haripad MLA-elect Ramesh Chennithala as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the UDF appeared in Idukki on Saturday.

On Tuesday, posters of Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal were also put up along Trivandrum Road after the UDF's sweeping electoral victory, further fuelling speculation over the Chief Ministerial race.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, May 9, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

On Friday night, Keralam Congress leader VD Satheesan arrived at the Delhi airport, with party leaders indicating that the high command is likely to announce a key decision on the Chief Ministerial face after the United Democratic Front (UDF) won the State Assembly elections.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also arrived in Delhi, as the Keralam leaders are set to meet the All India Congress Committee (AICC) members.

Also Read | Maharana Pratap Birth Anniversary 2026: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Nation's Great Warrior, Says Immortal Symbol of Valour and Prowess.

VD Satheesan, who served as the Leader of Opposition in the House run by the outgoing-LDF government, is one of the frontrunners for the post of Keralam CM following UDF winning 102 seats in the elections.

Keralam Congress president Sunny Joseph also indicated that the party high command would make an announcement after completing internal democratic processes.

"An announcement will be made by the high command. There are democratic processes within the party that will be undertaken," he said.

Earlier, following the Congress-led United Democratic Front's (UDF) victory in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, the debate over the next Chief Minister intensified, with a large number of party workers marching from the Palayam Martyrs' Memorial on Thursday in support of VD Satheesan.

Apart from Satheesan, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala are also considered key contenders for the top post.

The AICC observer Mukul Wasnik said that all party MLAs passed a resolution authorising the Congress high command to decide the leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) during a meeting held after the Assembly election results. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)