Maharana Pratap Birth Anniversary 2026: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Nation’s Great Warrior, Says Immortal Symbol of Valour and Prowess

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

New Delhi, May 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the nation’s great warrior and the immortal symbol of valour and prowess, Maharana Pratap, on his birth anniversary. PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "A respectful tribute to the nation's great warrior and the immortal symbol of valour and prowess—Maharana Pratap—on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his entire life to safeguarding the honour, dignity, and glory of his motherland. The sagas of his indomitable courage and unwavering self-respect will continue to kindle the flame of patriotism in the hearts of the countrymen for ages to come."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media 'X' and said, "My humble obeisance to Maharana Pratap—the eternal symbol of indomitable courage, self-respect, and devotion to the nation—on the occasion of his birth anniversary." Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Birth Anniversary 2026: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes, Says ‘Visionary Social Reformer’s Ideas Continue To Guide Nation’.

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Maharana Pratap on His Birth Anniversary

वीरता और पराक्रम के अमर प्रतीक, देश के महान योद्धा महाराणा प्रताप को उनकी जयंती पर आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। उन्होंने मातृभूमि की आन-बान और शान की रक्षा के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित कर दिया। उनके अदम्य साहस और अटूट स्वाभिमान की गाथाएं युगों-युगों तक देशवासियों के हृदय में राष्ट्रभक्ति का… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 9, 2026

"A supreme source of inspiration for liberty, self-esteem, and sacrifice in Indian history, Maharana Pratap dedicated every single moment of his life to the defence of his motherland, faith, and culture, and to upholding their dignity. Despite facing adverse circumstances, deprivation, and struggles, he never once compromised on his principles," he said.

Union Home Minister Shah further said that Maharana Pratap’s unparalleled valour continue to ignite the spirit of patriotism. "Maharana Pratap’s unparalleled valour and his unwavering devotion to his motherland continue to ignite the spirit of patriotism in the heart of every Indian to this day," he said. Swami Vivekananda Birth Anniversary 2026: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes, Says ‘Powerful Source of Inspiration for India’s Youth’.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to Maharana Pratap and said, "I pay my humble tributes on the auspicious birth anniversary of Mother India's immortal son—the timeless voice of independence, the radiant banner of sacrifice and selflessness, the 'Sun of the Hindus,' and the paragon of valour—Maharana Pratap."

"Your indomitable courage and total self-sacrifice in defence of the motherland's glory and dignity shall continue, for ages to come, to inspire the Indian people to stand unwavering against injustice and to uphold unwavering devotion to the nation," CM Yogi said.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also paid tribute and said, "Humble tributes to the Warrior King of Mewar, whose legacy of courage and dedication is the foundation of our pride, Maharana Pratap Ji, on his Birth Anniversary."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended humble obeisance and said, "The great warrior and paragon of valour, Maharana Pratap Ji, was a symbol of indomitable courage, extraordinary bravery, and unwavering resolve. On the occasion of his birth anniversary today, I offer him my humble obeisance."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 09:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).