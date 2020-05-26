India News | Power Corp Guest House Sealed in Shimla

Shimla, May 26 (PTI) A guest house of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited in Shimla was sealed on Tuesday, an official said.

HPPCL guest house in Sandasu of Rohru subdivision was sealed after a man who was quarantined there tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

Rohru sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) B R Sharma issued the orders to seal the guest house, the official said.

